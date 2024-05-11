"Understand the pressures ECI working under...": Mallikarjun Kharge writes to poll body

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Election Commission on Saturday and expressed his surprise over the poll body castigating him for "obstructing" the ongoing Lok Sabha election and said that he understands the "pressures" ECI is working under. ECI had castigated Kharge after the Congress chief on May 7 wrote to the leaders of the INDIA bloc over the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the Election Commission (EC).

In a reply to ECI, Kharge said, "The letter, even though an open letter, is clearly addressed to our alliance partners and not to the Commission. It is surprising that the Election Commission of India wanted to respond to this letter while ignoring several other complaints given directly to it. I have certain misgivings about the language of the letter, but I will not press on that issue as I understand the pressures they are working under." Kharge said "On one hand, says Commission respects citizens' right to ask questions and on the other hand threatens citizens in the form of an advice to exercise caution".

"The letter, on the one hand, says the Commission respects citizens' right to ask questions and, on the other hand, threatens citizens in the form of an advice to exercise caution. I am happy that the Commission understands that it has the mandate to conduct smooth, free and fair elections under the Constitution. However, the lack of urgency shown by the Commission in taking action against blatantly communal and casteist statements being made by the leaders of the ruling party that vitiate the electoral process seems puzzling," the letter read. Stating that he is puzzled by the ECI's view on the publication of voter turnout data, Kharge stated that "many voters who are deeply interested in the elections would also like to see the absolute number of votes polled to be put out in the public domain by the Commission directly".

He further said that Congress party is on the side of the Commission but EC officials should decide where they stand. "Finally, I would like to say I am disappointed that the Commission did not quote another line from the letter which said "it should be our collective endeavour to safeguard Democracy and protect the independent functioning of the ECI". To make it more clear, the Congress party is on the side of the Commission and stands for the strength and independence of the Commission. The officials of the Commission should now decide where they stand," Kharge wrote.

Earlier, the poll body categorically rejected Kharge's contentions, calling them insinuations and innuendos. The ECI asserted that there was no lapse or deviation in the collection and dissemination of voter turnout data; pilots all past and present procedures and practices; and provided point-by-point counters to reject Kharge's contentions.The commission also refuted any delay in giving turnout data and pointed out that updated Turnout data has been always higher than the poll day.

The commission provided a factual matrix from the 2019 general election onwards.The Commission said it finds a 'pattern' in a series of past and present irresponsible statements from INC and calls it 'disconcerting''. The commission said, with all facts in place, the Congress President is attempting to push a biased narrative. ECI especially condemned with contempt Kharge's statement, "Could this be an attempt to doctor the final results", and said, it can create an anarchic situation, besides doubts and disharmony.

On May 7, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the leaders of the INDIA bloc over the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the Election Commission (EC).In his letter, Kharge urged the INDIA bloc leaders to raise their voices against voting data discrepancies, for "our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution". (ANI)

