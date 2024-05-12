Left Menu

Residents of Gurugram Seek Change from BJP's Broken Promises: Juhi Babbar

The people of Gurugram now want change as the BJP government has given them only false promises in the name of progress, actor Juhi Babbar said on Saturday while campaigning for her father and Congress Gurugram candidate Raj Babbar.Speaking to reporters in the office of former MLA and AAP leader Umesh Aggarwal, Juhi Babbar promised that her actor-tuned-politician father will make the development of Gurugram his top priority if he is elected as an MP from the constituency.If the public gives a chance, my father will definitely work for the betterment of Gurugram.

The people of Gurugram now want change as the BJP government has given them only false promises in the name of progress, actor Juhi Babbar said on Saturday while campaigning for her father and Congress' Gurugram candidate Raj Babbar.

Speaking to reporters in the office of former MLA and AAP leader Umesh Aggarwal, Juhi Babbar promised that her actor-tuned-politician father will make the development of Gurugram his top priority if he is elected as an MP from the constituency.

''If the public gives a chance, my father will definitely work for the betterment of Gurugram. Today, the piles of dirt everywhere are enough to show the mirror to the BJP government here,'' Juhi Babbar said during the press conference.

''The BJP government has given the people of Gurugram only false promises in the name of progress,'' she said while asserting that the people here now wanted change.

''My father is an experienced politician and he will work for the complete development of this area by promoting civic amenities,'' she added. Her husband Anup Soni, a famous TV serial actor, who was accompanying her said his father-in-law Raj Babbar received unprecedented response from the residents of Gurugram. The public wants change and there is no better option than Raj Babbar, Soni added.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former MLA Umesh Aggarwal said the Congress and AAP alliance will ensure the victory of Raj Babbar in the parliamentary elections. The Congress has fielded Raj Babbar against BJP veteran and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who is seeking a re-election from the seat in Haryana that goes to polls on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections.

