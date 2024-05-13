Singapore's incoming PM Wong appoints new deputy PM in minor reshuffle, local media says
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore's incoming prime minister Lawrence Wong has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle ahead of assuming the top post later this week, local media reported on Monday.
Wong, who will be take over as prime minister on Wednesday, appointed Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong, 65, as a deputy prime minister. Gan will take Wong's place as chair of the central bank, the reports said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Finance Minister, Elevated to Deputy Prime Minister
Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Appointed as Deputy Prime Minister
Ishaq Dar appointed as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister
Ishaq Dar named as Pakistan's deputy prime minister
Ukraine's parliament dismisses Deputy Prime Minister in charge of regions and infrastructure, lawmaker says