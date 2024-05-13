Singapore's incoming PM Wong appoints new deputy PM in minor reshuffle, local media says

Singapore's incoming prime minister Lawrence Wong has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle ahead of assuming the top post later this week, local media reported on Monday.

Wong, who will be take over as prime minister on Wednesday, appointed Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong, 65, as a deputy prime minister. Gan will take Wong's place as chair of the central bank, the reports said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)