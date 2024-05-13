Maliwal Accuses Kejriwal's Staff Member of Assault, Awaits Filing of Formal Complaint

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

There was no response to messages and calls made to Maliwal for her comment. There was also no reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Police received a PCR call at 9.34 am from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the Delhi chief minister's residence. ''After some time, MP madam came to the police station. However, she left stating she will give complaint later,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena told reporters.

The call was from Maliwal's mobile number, added another officer, stating that she was the one on the other side of the line. ''She said she was calling from the CM's residence and had been assaulted by his staff,'' the officer recounted. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence soon after the call. The SHO met Maliwal there and she told him she would soon be going to the police station, the officer said. Maliwal went to the police station around 10 am. ''In the police station, she was informed that a medical examination is necessary to file an assault FIR. She was at the police station for five minutes and left without filing any formal complaint. She said she would be back later,'' he said. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded an investigation into the matter. ''If such a thing happens to any woman, she should get justice,'' he told reporters.

