Congress leader Kharge alleges threat to Constitution, democracy by PM Modi. He predicts no future elections if Modi wins 2024 polls. Kharge criticizes Modi for arresting former CM Soren but not Adani or Ambani. He claims INDIA bloc leaders arrested by BJP will be freed under opposition rule. Kharge sees Modi's return to power as improbable and alleges electoral bond abuse for BJP contracts.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 13-05-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 16:23 IST
Modi's Win Could End Future Elections, Warns Kharge
Alleging that the Constitution and democracy were under threat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that no elections will be held in the future if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Hazaribag, Kharge also attacked the PM over the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren, and dared him to arrest ''Adani and Ambani''.

''The Constitution and democracy are in danger, and people are in danger. If you don't have fundamental rights, you will be slaves. No elections will be held in the future if Modi wins this time,'' he claimed.

''You arrested Hemant Soren, why aren't you arresting Adani and Ambani?'' he said, hitting back at the prime minister who earlier alleged that the Congress received ''tempo loads of cash'' from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop ''abusing'' them.

Kharge said that all leaders of the INDIA bloc who were arrested by the BJP-led government at the Centre will be freed if the opposition alliance is voted to power.

He claimed it was impossible for Modi to return to power this time.

Kharge also alleged that those who gave donations to the BJP through electoral bonds got major contracts.

