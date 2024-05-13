Updated Headline: Key Insights from the Latest Research and Trends

Following are the top stories at 5.20 pm: NATION ELN129 5THLD ELECTIONS **** LS elections fourth phase: Over 52 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm New Delhi: A voter turnout of more than 52 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Monday in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 96 constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories amid incidents of violence in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal as well as reports of poll boycott in some Uttar Pradesh villages.**** DEL44 CBSE-LD RESULTS **** CBSE board exam results: Over 93 pc clear Class 10, pass percentage at 87.98 in Class 12 New Delhi: Girls continued to outshine boys in CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 while pass percentage and the number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent witnessed marginal increases from last year.**** ELN102 ELECTIONS-BH-2NDLD MODI **** INDIA bloc leaders scared of Pakistan's nuclear power: PM Modi Muzaffarpur/Hajipur/Saran (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders "cowards" who were "scared of Pakistan's nuclear power".**** DEL48 BIZ-CHABAHAR PORT **** India, Iran sign pact for long-term operation of terminal at Chabahar New Delhi: India and Iran on Monday signed a long-term contract for the operation of the Shahid Beheshti Port terminal at Chabahar in Iran.**** DEL36 DL-MALIWAL-LD KEJRIWAL **** Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member 'assaulted' her, no formal complaint yet: Police New Delhi: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.**** DEL41 RJ-BOMB-2NDLD SCHOOLS **** Panic grips Jaipur as over 50 schools receive bomb threat, no explosive found so far Jaipur: Over 50 schools here received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, triggering panic among students and their parents, police said.**** ELN127 ELECTIONS-WB-LD SPORADIC VIOLENCE **** Scattered incidents of violence mar 4th phase polling in Bengal, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh heckled Kolkata: Scattered incidents of violence marred the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in the eight parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal on Monday as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of violence-hit Birbhum and Bardhaman-Durgapur seats.**** ELN121 ELECTIONS-WB-MAMATA **** Don't play with self-respect and dignity of Bengal's women, Mamata tells Modi Bongaon (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to play with the self-respect and dignity of women of the state by making ''false claims'' about atrocities.**** BOM8 MH-NUCLEAR REACTORS-JAISHANKAR **** India looking for additional sites for Russian nuclear reactors: Jaishankar Mumbai: India is looking for additional sites for Russian nuclear reactors, while the discussion with the French on the proposed Jaitapur nuclear power plant project is underway, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.**** ELN125 ELECTIONS-INTERVIEW-LD GEHLOT **** Congress to win LS seats in double digits in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Amethi: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that the Congress is going to win parliamentary seats in double digits in his state and exuded confidence that an INDIA bloc government would be formed at the Centre as ''winds of change'' were blowing in the country. By Asim Kamal**** CAL3 WB-HC-GANGOPADHYAY **** Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay moves Cal HC alleging police overaction Kolkata: Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court alleging police overaction by registering an attempt to murder case against him.**** ELN26 ELECTIONS-AP-KIDNAP **** EC rescues three kidnapped TDP polling agents in Andhra Pradesh Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been traced and secured. **** MDS3 KL-RMP-REMARK-CASE **** RMP leader Hariharan booked over sexist remarks against Shailaja, Manju Warrier Kozhikode (Kerala): Kerala police have booked Revolutionary Marxist Party leader K S Hariharan over his alleged sexist remarks against senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja and Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier, which he made during a recent public speech.**** LEGAL LGD18 SC-LD KEJRIWAL **** SC trashes plea for Kejriwal's removal as CM, says it is up to Delhi LG to act New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister after his arrest in a money laundering case, holding that the petitioner had no legal right to seek his ouster.**** LGD14 SC-HEMANT SOREN **** SC seeks ED's reply by May 17 on ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against his arrest New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Enforcement Directorate's response by May 17 on a plea of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren, challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.**** BUSINESS DEL43 BIZ-LD-STOCKS **** Stock markets rebound on last-hour buying, Sensex closes up 111pts Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty staged a dramatic rebound on Monday to settle higher following buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.**** FOREIGN FGN24 MALDIVES-INDIA **** India extends budgetary support to Maldives with rollover of USD 50 million for another year Male: In a goodwill gesture, India has decided to extend vital budgetary support to the Maldives government with the rollover of a USD 50 million Treasury Bill for another year on the Maldivian government's special request, it was announced on Monday.**** FGN27 PAK-POK-LD PROTEST **** Situation remains tense in PoK as strike enters 4th day; Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests Islamabad: The situation remained tense in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the total strike against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills and taxes entered its fourth day on Monday, forcing the Pakistan government to allocate Rs 23 billion for immediate release to the region to quell a simmering unrest.****

