PMK to Hold Protest for Inclusion of Vanniyars in OBC Category

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Monday targeted the ruling DMK on social justice and announced that his party was constrained to stage an agitation demanding 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Class MBC quota.The PMK, he said, had been under the impression that the DMK government would implement the reservation for Vanniyars a dominant section who form the core strength of the party and had pitched hopes accordingly.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:04 IST
PMK to Hold Protest for Inclusion of Vanniyars in OBC Category
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Monday targeted the ruling DMK on social justice and announced that his party was constrained to stage an agitation demanding 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Class (MBC) quota.

The PMK, he said, had been under the impression that the DMK government would implement the reservation for Vanniyars (a dominant section who form the core strength of the party) and had pitched hopes accordingly. ''But the quota was not implemented despite several requests to ensure the reservation,'' Ramadoss told reporters at his Thailapuram residence here.

The date for the agitation would be announced soon, he added.

For the last 44 years, the PMK has been demanding caste census in Tamil Nadu. Though the DMK government accepted it in principle, it, however, claimed that the Centre was competent to conduct the caste-wise census, he claimed.

States such as Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh have conducted caste-wise census and Telangana is all set to take it up, he pointed out and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to order the census without further delay.

''The DMK government should rectify its mistakes on social justice,'' he added.

