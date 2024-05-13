Goa Congress urges prompt decision on disqualification petition against BJP-joined MLAs

Goa Congress president Amit Patkar on Monday wrote to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to quickly take a decision on the disqualification petition he had filed against eight legislators of his party who shifted to the ruling BJP in September 2022.

The disqualification petition was filed on December 6, 2022, Patkar said in the letter. ''The speaker recently dismissed the disqualification petition filed by me against Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo. Another petition on all the eight MLAs is pending with Tawadkar. I urge him to disqualify Kamat, Lobo, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, Rodolfo Fernandes, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Faldessai and Kedar Naik for violating 10th Schedule of the Constitution,'' Patkar said.

''I will explore all legal remedies if the speaker continues to delay on deciding on the petition,'' he added.

