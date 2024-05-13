Preneet Kaur, BJP Candidate from Patiala, Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 8 Crore
BJP candidate Preneet Kaur filed her nomination for Patiala, declaring assets of Rs 8.08 crore. The 79-year-old declared movable and immovable assets of Rs 4.23 crore and Rs 3.85 crore, including those of her husband Amarinder Singh. Her HUF assets amount to Rs 52.70 crore. She owns three cars, jewellery, and properties in Shimla, Mohali, and Patiala. Kaur has no criminal record. She holds a BA degree and has liabilities worth Rs 9.45 lakh. Kaur is a four-time MP and joined the BJP from Congress in March.
BJP candidate and four-time MP Preneet Kaur on Monday filed her nomination papers from the Patiala parliamentary constituency.
The 79-year-old Kaur declared her assets worth Rs 8.08 crore, according to her poll affidavit.
Kaur is the wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
According to her poll affidavit, Kaur has declared her moveable and immovable assets, including those of her husband, amounting to Rs 4.23 crore and Rs 3.85 crore.
She has also declared the assets size of the Amarinder Singh HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) as Rs 52.70 crore, as per her poll affidavit.
She has declared Rs 4.5 lakh as cash in hand and three cars worth Rs 50.68 lakh.
The MP owns jewellery worth Rs 40.79 lakh while her husband has gold ornaments worth Rs 65.64 lakh.
Kaur has declared immovable properties in Shimla and Mohali. She has also declared Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala and a farm house at Siswan in Mohali in the name of HUF.
According to her affidavit, the MP is a BA graduate from St Bedes College Shimla in 1964.
She has declared her liabilities worth Rs 9.45 lakh.
Kaur declared that she has not been convicted in any criminal case.
Kaur, who joined the BJP in March, represented the Patiala constituency in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2019 on Congress tickets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
