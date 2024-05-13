"Have maintained dignity with every member of Balasaheb's family, irrespective of political dynamics...": PM Modi

Heaping praise on the contributions and the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has always maintained dignity and decorum with every member of Balasaheb's family, irrespective of political dynamics. In an interview with the Lokmat Media Group, the Prime Minister said that throughout his life, Balasaheb stood for politics while putting national interests at the forefront.

"I have great respect for Balasaheb Thackeray and we are the ones working to take his legacy forward. He is one of the most important and influential leaders in the history of our country. Throughout his life, Balasaheb stood for politics that furthered national interest and was against appeasement politics. I have also maintained decorum and dignity with every member of Balasaheb's family, irrespective of the political dynamics. But as an admirer of Balasaheb, I am pained by certain things," Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister further said that he sometimes wonders as to what Balasaheb Thackeray would have thought in the present time after looking at those people who "abuse Veer Savarkar and celebrate Aurangzeb" and forming alliances with such parties who abuse "Sanatana Dharma".

"Mumbai and its people were so close to Balasaheb's heart. What would he have felt if he would have seen these people using those convicted in Mumbai bomb blasts for their campaigning? What would he have felt about these people allying with those who openly say they want to destroy Sanatan Dharma? What would Balasaheb have felt looking at these people aligning with those who celebrate Aurangzeb and abuse Savarkar. Can anyone claim to be upholding the legacy of Balasaheb after doing such things?" he said. Notably, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) and DMK are in the opposition's INDIA bloc. DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on the grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

The Prime Minister said that Balasaheb always put principles above power but now "it seems, power is everything for these people". He further said that the "actual NCP" and "actual Shiv Sena" are currently part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

"The BJP has always believed in accommodating alliance partners. This is the reason that the NDA is one of the longest standing alliances in the history of Indian politics. We believe that our alliance partners help represent the diversity of aspirations in our democracy and therefore, we go out of our way to ensure that they also feel adequately represented. This is something that our 'karyakartas' understand as well. Therefore, when we sat down with our partners to discuss seat-sharing arrangements, it was about what could benefit the state and the country, and that is how our alliance works," the Prime Minister said. "When you look at the picture in Maharashtra, there is one more thing that comes out clearly. It is clear that the actual NCP and Shiv Sena of Balasaheb are with the BJP. Yet, there may be political leaders on the other side who try to create undue confusion," he added.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that Wayanad MP is talking like a "Maoist ideologue". The Prime Minister further said that the Congress manifesto contains "dangerous ideas". "You know their track record of appeasement, and you are seeing how the Congress' Shahzada is speaking like a Maoist ideologue. Is it not the duty of the media to point out the problems in this?" he asked.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra are being held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)