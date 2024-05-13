Erdogan: more than 1,000 Hamas members being treated in Turkish hospitals
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-05-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 20:54 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that more than 1,000 members of the militant Palestinian group Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey, reiterating his stance that Hamas was a "resistance movement".
Speaking at a press conference after talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara, Erdogan also said he was saddened by the Greek view that deems Hamas a terrorist organisation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey backs Rutte as next NATO chief, Ankara official says
Enhanced Collaboration Between NIA and J-K DGP to Combat Terrorism
India's Prime Minister Modi Urges Aggressive Action Against Terrorism, Emphasizing Direct Confrontation
PM Modi's Third Term Ushers in End of Terrorism, Naxalism, and India's Rise as Global Economic Powerhouse, Affirms Amit Shah at Karnataka Rally
"Congress govt did not have the will to fight terrorism," says UP CM Yogi