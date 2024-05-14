Union Minister Anurag Thakur's Dig at Himachal CM Sukhu: 'Some Movies Are So Bad People Walk Out Midway'

BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday, in an apparent response to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, who said he will complete his term and go for another, said ''sometimes, a film fails so bad that the viewers leave it before interval.'' The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister made the remark while speaking to reporters after the filing of nomination of BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma from the Dharamshala assembly seat.

Thakur said it would be a difficult enough task for Sukhu to complete his current term, let alone getting elected to another.

Polling for the four Lok Sabha seats and bypolls for six assembly seats will be held on June 1 in Himachal Pradesh.

''I still remember when Sharma contested his first election, BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal wanted him to be in the BJP and today we are strengthened as he has joined the party. The BJP workers will ensure his victory,'' Thakur told reporters.

Sudhir Sharma is one of the six Congress rebels who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27. These six MLA were disqualified for defying a whip to be present in assembly and vote for the government.

Later, all six joined the BJP and were given tickets from their respective assembly seats.

Sukhu, after the filing of nomination by Congress candidate Devinder Jaggi from Dharamshala assembly seat, told media, ''We have fielded an honest candidate against the leader of the Congress MLAs who sold themselves in the political market. The people of Dharamshala would give a befitting reply to him on June 1.'' On Tuesday, actor Kangana Ranaut also filed her nomination from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate.

She was accompanied by leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal.

The BJP cadres carried placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shouted ''Mandi ka sansad kaisa ho, Kangana Ranaut jaisa ho'' as she headed for the election office.

