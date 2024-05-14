Left Menu

AAP's Sanjay Singh alleges misbehavior by Kejriwal's PS with Maliwal, demands strict action

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals PS Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CMs residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a condemnable incident.Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:44 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar ''misbehaved'' with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a ''condemnable incident''.

''Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident,'' he added.

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

