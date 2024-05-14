TDP-BJP-JSP expected to sweep Andhra elections, claims BJP's poll in-charge

A day after the Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held in all seats in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday claimed its alliance will be making a clean sweep in the state on the back of popular voting against the ''misrule'' of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh, who is his party's in-charge for the polls in the state, said the National Democratic Alliance under TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu is set to dislodge the YSR Congress from power.

The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance has worked like a dream due to its harmonious coordination and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four poll rallies and a road show turned the tide in its favour in the state, he claimed.

''When votes are counted on June 4, our alliance will be making a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha as well as assembly polls. I don't see the YSR Congress winning more than one or two parliamentary seats,'' he said, citing his feedback from the ground. Their alliance will win over two-thirds seats in the assembly polls, Singh said.

While the NDA was busy in campaigning and mobilising popular support, the YSR Congress was working overtime to use its money and muscle power to influence polls, but it has clearly not worked, he said.

''Anti-incumbency was at its peak against the state government as little development work took place in the last five years, while mafia in liquor and land sectors ruled. People have vented their anger against the ruling party in booths despite its misuse of state machinery during the elections,'' Singh claimed. The state has recorded over 78 per cent voter turnout.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats.

Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

