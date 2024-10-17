Haryana Triumph: BJP's Resounding Third Term Victory
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has affirmed the BJP's significant victory in Haryana, attributing it to widespread support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. Despite the negative campaigning by the Congress and the INDIA alliance, the BJP has successfully secured its third consecutive term in the state, reflecting citizens' trust in Modi's leadership.
In Chandigarh, preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, are underway. Attendees include prominent figures like Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and other NDA leaders. The event also marks the celebration of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, coinciding with Saini's oath-taking.
The BJP's win in the Haryana elections saw the party capturing 48 out of 90 assembly seats, while the Congress secured 37 seats. Prime Minister Modi is expected to address an NDA meeting in Chandigarh following the ceremony, underscoring the continued commitment to effective governance and regional growth.
