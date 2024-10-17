Saurabh Bharadwaj takes dig at BJP decision on Haryana's CM Post, says 'Lot of infighting happened'

As Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini gears up to take the oath of office, AAP Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday took a dig claiming that the Haryana CM would be changed in few days due to internal conflict within the BJP. "This oath was to be taken on the day of Dussehra. There is a lot of infighting in the BJP on who will be the CM. The infighting has somehow been controlled for now and the swearing-in is taking place but the CM of Haryana will be changed again in some days..." he said.

Meanwhile, Several Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states Chief Ministers on Thursday arrived in Haryana to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at Chandigarh airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday. Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Nayab Saini thanked the people for showing trust in their government.

"I want to thank the people of Haryana for showing trust in the double- engine government and the policies of Prime Minister Modi for the third time. In the coming times, our government will work under the leadership of PM Modi to take Haryana forward at a rapid pace," he said. He also offered prayers at the Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula.

Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday was chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh. The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats. (ANI)

