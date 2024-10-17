Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini: The Dark Horse Leading BJP to Victory in Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini, chosen as Haryana's chief minister by the BJP, defied expectations by securing a third term for the party. Rising from within the state's BJP ranks, Saini redefined public perception and countered opposition pressure, succeeding despite limited time and adverse predictions in the recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:47 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategic choice of Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's chief minister proved pivotal in overcoming anti-incumbency challenges and securing a third consecutive term in the state. Initially considered a low-profile candidate, Saini's leadership defied expectations, turning skeptics into believers.

Saini, 54, has a political journey marked by steady progression through the Haryana BJP ranks. His transformative leadership style shifted public perception, as his government implemented impactful policies such as the Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024, and expanded crop purchases at minimum support price, benefiting the state's economy.

The BJP's electoral campaign under Saini tackled critical issues like unemployment and corruption while promising tangible benefits such as subsidized cooking gas and employment opportunities for Agniveers. Despite opposition and exit poll predictions, Saini's strategies ensured BJP's continued governance in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

