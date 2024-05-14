Left Menu

Adityanath Alleges Potential Misconduct if SP-Congress Alliance Forms Government

During their time, there used to be terrorist attacks on the Janmabhoomi and the cases filed against terrorists were withdrawn, he said attacking the SP-Congress.Giving credit of construction of the Ram temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said only Ramdrohi Ram haters and Pakistan are opposing PM Modi.Ram bhakt is rashtra bhakt devotees of Ram are patriots and think about development of the country, he added.They opposition say dont speak against Pakistan, it has atom bombs...

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:22 IST
Adityanath Alleges Potential Misconduct if SP-Congress Alliance Forms Government
  • Country:
  • India

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that if they win the elections, they will ''loot'' together and if they get defeated, they will fall apart.

''Jeete to milkar lootenge aur harenge to tootenge'', Adityanath said while addressing an election rally here.

''These two 'ladke' are lying and misleading people in the elections,'' he said, appealing to people to bring those to power who brought Lord Ram (to the Ayodhya temple).

He said that all round development of the state was done in his regime and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook development of all without any consideration.

''Ram-haters are unhappy. They say that the Ram Mandir is useless. They used to open fire at Ram devotees. During their time, there used to be terrorist attacks on the Janmabhoomi and the cases filed against terrorists were withdrawn,'' he said attacking the SP-Congress.

Giving credit of construction of the Ram temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said only Ramdrohi (Ram haters) and Pakistan are opposing PM Modi.

''Ram bhakt is rashtra bhakt (devotees of Ram are patriots) and think about development of the country,'' he added.

''They (opposition) say don't speak against Pakistan, it has atom bombs... We also have atom bombs, our atom bombs are not made to be kept in the fridge,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024