Left Menu

Kharge Pledges 10 kg Free Ration to Underprivileged if INDIA Bloc Triumphs

Congress pledges to double free ration to the poor to 10 kg per month if elected. The announcement aligns with the INDIA bloc's campaign platform, addressing food security concerns. The Congress cites its previous implementation of similar schemes in Telangana and Karnataka. The BJP, however, maintains its own free ration scheme and promises its continuation till 2029. Samajwadi Party supports improving the quality of ration distribution.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:02 IST
Kharge Pledges 10 kg Free Ration to Underprivileged if INDIA Bloc Triumphs
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced Wednesday that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will double the quantity of free rations provided by the BJP government to the poor.

He referred to the Modi government scheme providing five kilograms of ration to the poor every month and said, ''The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you did nothing.'' ''You are giving five kg, if INDIA bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration to the poor,'' Kharge said, addressing a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

''I am saying this with guarantee because we have already done it in states, including Telangana and Karnataka,'' he added.

In a campaign speech recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had pitched for more employment opportunities for youngsters, saying the Modi government's scheme to provide free ration to the poor every month was not a solution.

''This will not build your future, this won't make you self-reliant,'' she had said.

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, list the government's free ration scheme in every political rally. The party has even mentioned in its manifesto that it will continue the scheme till 2029 after coming to power.

Yadav has also promised in several of his rallies that the quality of ration distributed to the poor will be improved if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024