"First PM whose basic principle is Asatyameva Jayate...": Jairam Ramesh attacks PM Modi

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "bluff master," Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that PM Modi is the first Prime Minister whose basic principle is "Asatyameva Jayate," adding that there is no "leher but zeher" in his language. Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi's entire campaign has been based on Hindu-Muslim.

"Everyone knows it and everyone has seen it. Today, he says that if he does Hindu-Muslim politics, he is not fit to lead a public life. Yes, you are not fit. Such a PM who doesn't speak the truth even by mistake...'Satyameva Jayate' is written below our national emblem. He is the first PM whose basic principle is 'Asatyameva Jayate'. Bluff and rule. He is a bluffmaster," Ramesh said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with News18, clarified his "infiltrators" and "those with more children" remarks and said that he did not only talk about Muslims but spoke about every poor family, adding that the day he starts doing Hindu-Muslim, he will be "unworthy of public life."

The Congress General Secretary in charge Communications said that the Prime Minister is spreading communal poison. "There is no 'leher' but 'zeher'. There is 'zeher' in his language. He is spreading communal poison. He is spreading a pandemic of lies. So, I don't see any 'leher'. Had there been 'leher', there would not have been issues in his language. Why is he rattled?... Why is he pumping oxygen into polarisation again and again?" he said.

He further said that after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, it has become clear that 'Dakshin Bharat mein BJP saaf aur Uttar, Poorvi aur Pashchim Bharat mein BJP half'. "Polling has been held on 379 seats so far in 4 phases. After the first 2 phases, it became clear that 'Dakshin Bharat mein BJP saaf aur Uttar, Poorvi aur Pashchim Bharat mein BJP half'. It is certain that on June 4, INDIA Alliance parties will get a clear and decisive mandate. There appear to be issues in PM's language, he seems worried. HM says anything. But the truth is that their campaigning is not working, there is no wave. There is resentment, people want change...Everyone is impressed with our guarantee card...Nobody had expected the change in 2004...But who formed the government in 2004? Who got the mandate?" he said.

Jairam Ramesh further asserted that the people have made up their minds to give farewell to PM Modi quietly on June 4. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The four phases of the elections have been concluded. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)