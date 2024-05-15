"PM Modi wants to contest elections only on hatred and lies," says Congress chief Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the PM wanted to contest elections only on hatred and lies. Patwari also said that PM Modi was not able to tell what he did for the last 10 years and he even was not able to tell what he would do in the next 10 years.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said, "May the Prime Minister do all the work that he has said. Instead of hatred, this country has given him so much love that during the Covid-19 period one's funeral was being done and his son was clapping on PM's request. The parents were not getting medicines and oxygen but the son was beating thali." "Despite such amazing and unimaginable support, PM Modi is not able to tell what he did for the last 10 years. He is not able to tell what he will do in next 10 years. He wants to contest elections only on hatred and lies and want to divert attention," the Congress leader said.

He further added that the Congress party was working on its five Nyays and would work to distribute the money which was given to industrialists by PM Modi among the poor people of the country. "Congress party is working on its five nyay. Rs 16 lakh crore which PM Modi has given to industrialists, the Congress party will give that Rs 16 lakh crore to the poor of this country and will create economic justice system in the country," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at Congress office in Bhopal on Wednesday, Patwari attacked PM Modi saying the PM made low level remark and false statements. "I am saddened that our Prime Minister, our Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav), our former BJP Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) made low level remark and false statements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially gave a slogan, Modi's family, but after the first phase of elections, his language and sentiments became low. PM of the country does not belong to any party, he is our Prime Minister too. But regarding the Congress' manifesto Five Nyay and 25 guarantees given by the Congress Party, PM Modi said that the Congress Party will snatch the Mangalsutra. There was criticism in the world for such a low level statement by PM Modi," Patwari said.

Then PM Modi said that former PM Manmohan Singh said that he would give public property to a people of a praticular community but Manmohan Singh never said this. PM Modi's lie was an unimaginable lie. PM also said that the Congress Party wanted to give reservation on the basis of religion but the Congress Party never motivated it. There is reservation on caste basis, we were its supporters, we are and will remain so, the Congress leader said. He further slammed CM Mohan Yadav saying the state government was running on 3C's Crime, Corruption and Karz (debt) and Crime was continuously increasing in the state.

"CM Mohan Yadav's government is running on 3C's - crime, corruption and Karz (debt). I wrote five letters to the CM in the last three months and urged him to handle law and order. All the ministeries including the Home Minister are under him, but has he taken any review meeting regarding law and order till date? Crime is continuously increasing in Madhya Pradesh. The state topped in crime in the country in the last 3 months, but CM Yadav has no plan to stop crime," Patwari said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)