Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses Naveen Patnaik of Hindering Odisha's Progress during BJD's 25-Year Rule

However, in 25 years of BJD rule, Naveen babu pushed the state back 50 years., he said.The home minister also said the BJP will implement the One Nation One Ration Card scheme in Odisha if it comes to power in the state.We will make public the judicial commission report on the missing keys of Puri Jagannath temples Ratna Bhandar within six days of forming government in Odisha, Shah asserted.Hailing PM Modi, Shah said he ended terrorism and Naxalism in India.

PTI | Ganjam | Updated: 15-05-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 17:27 IST
Amit Shah Accuses Naveen Patnaik of Hindering Odisha's Progress during BJD's 25-Year Rule
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has pushed the state back by 50 years during the BJD's 25-year rule, and urged voters to give an opportunity to the BJP to form government.

Addressing an election rally at Soroda under the Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Ganjam, Shah also claimed that the state is being run by "outsiders" instead of elected representatives.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the reputation of Odisha across the world... However, in 25 years of BJD rule, Naveen babu pushed the state back 50 years.," he said.

The home minister also said the BJP will implement the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme in Odisha if it comes to power in the state.

"We will make public the judicial commission report on the missing keys of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar within six days of forming government in Odisha," Shah asserted.

Hailing PM Modi, Shah said he ended terrorism and Naxalism in India. "You have given 25 years to Naveen babu, just give five years to Modi and see the change," the senior BJP leader told the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024