Amit Shah Accuses Naveen Patnaik of Hindering Odisha's Progress during BJD's 25-Year Rule

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has pushed the state back by 50 years during the BJD's 25-year rule, and urged voters to give an opportunity to the BJP to form government.

Addressing an election rally at Soroda under the Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Ganjam, Shah also claimed that the state is being run by "outsiders" instead of elected representatives.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the reputation of Odisha across the world... However, in 25 years of BJD rule, Naveen babu pushed the state back 50 years.," he said.

The home minister also said the BJP will implement the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme in Odisha if it comes to power in the state.

"We will make public the judicial commission report on the missing keys of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar within six days of forming government in Odisha," Shah asserted.

Hailing PM Modi, Shah said he ended terrorism and Naxalism in India. "You have given 25 years to Naveen babu, just give five years to Modi and see the change," the senior BJP leader told the rally.

