Singapore's Wong takes oath of office to become PM

Singapore's Lawrence Wong took the oath of office on Wednesday as the country's first new prime minister in 20 years, in a rare transition of power in an Asian financial hub that has had only three other leaders since its independence in 1965.

Wong, 51, took the swearing in oath at a televised ceremony attended by his cabinet and the outgoing leader Lee Hsien Loong, who will remain in his government in the role of senior minister, as his predecessors did.

