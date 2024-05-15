"She will come forward, take the legal route and fight for justice": Alka Lamba on Swati Maliwal assault case

Breaking the silence on the row over Swati Maliwal's assault at the Delhi CM's residence, All India Mahila Congress Chief Alka Lamba said on Wednesday said that the AAP MP will come forward and take the legal route and fight for justice. "Swati Maliwal is a strong and aware woman, I am confident that she will come forward and take the legal route and fight for justice," Lamba posted on X.

The Congress leader further said that a lot of people have asked her why she was silent on Swati Maliwal's issue. "The thing is that I was waiting for the truth to come out," said Lamba. In the case of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, after the press conference of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, it has been confirmed that some unpleasant incident happened with Swati Maliwal in the CM residence.

"AAP MP Sanjay Singh himself accepted that Swati Maliwal was assaulted at the Delhi CM's residence. I will ask for one thing: Swati Maliwal should come forward and file an FIR in the case and ensure that there is a legal action, and Delhi Police should take cognizance of the matter. The party is standing with Swati Maliwal, she should come forward and file a complaint because silence only emboldens perpetrators of crimes against women," Alka Lamba said in a self-posted video on X. Notably, the Aam Admi party and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in an alliance, hence, it becomes crucial for the Congress party to take a position on the matter.

The AAP will contest four seats, leaving three to the Congress. Lamba's statement comes after AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday confirmed an attack on Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM's residence by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sanjay Singh said, "Yesterday, an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, an incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action in the incident. We are with Swati Maliwal." Meanwhile, according to Delhi Police, Swati Maliwal has not yet contacted Delhi Police to register her complaint. The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

Delhi Police said on Monday that no complaint has been received in connection with the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence. "At around 9.34 am, we received a PCR call wherein the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM residence. Accordingly, local police responded to the call and SHO and the local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station, Civil Lines. She left the police station without giving any complaints. In this matter till now, no complaints have been received," DCP Manoj Kumar Meena said.

This comes nearly just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital and following the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. The Aam Admi Party and Congress are jointly fighting the elections. As per the arrangement, AAP will be contesting 4 seats and Congress on 3. (ANI)

