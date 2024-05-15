BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule extends invitation to Raj Thackeray for PM Modi's Mumbai rally

Maharashtra Legislative Council leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule extended an invitation to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on May 17. "PM Modi will be holding a rally on May 17 evening at Shivaji Park. I have invited Raj Thackeray to come to the rally. Raj Thackeray has supported PM Modi's Viksit Bharat mission. This has been accepted by the people of Maharashtra. We will benefit from Raj Thackeray's support for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra. I met him today and invited him to the rally. In the coming days, Raj Thackeray will be supporting Mahayuti," Bawankule said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray extended his party's unconditional support to the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP in April. Speaking at the party's Gudi Padwa rally here, Thackeray declared support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that everyone should prepare for the elections.

"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is unconditionally supporting the grand alliance of 'BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP. This support is only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance. Now everyone should prepare for the elections," he said. Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh, known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

