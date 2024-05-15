Like Lord Krishna, PM Modi guiding BJP in this 'Mahabharat' against 'Duryodhan, Dushasan': Adityanath

Left Menu

Development was hindered, leading to youth migration, farmer suicides and insecurity among daughters and businessmen, he said.In a scathing attack on the opposition parties, the CM alleged that during the Congress and Samajwadi Party regimes, terrorist blasts and attacks on Ram devotees were common.He said, Now we can proudly say the Ram Lalla is in a grand temple for which countless Hindus sacrificed their lives.

Jalaun (UP), May 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called BJP's rivals ''Duryodhan'' and ''Dushasan'' - the evil protagonists of Mahabharat - and said that like Lord Krishna Prime Minister Modi was guiding the party to victory in the epic Lok Sabha electoral battle.

''This election is not about polarisation. It's about Rambhakts (followers of Lord Ram) and Ramdrohis (betrayers of Lord Ram),'' Adityanath said at a public meeting in Orai of Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency in support of Union Minister Bhanu Prasad Verma.

Throughout history, those opposing Lord Ram have faced defeat and downfall, the firebrand BJP leader said.

''On one side are those who have betrayed Lord Ram, those who have targeted Ram devotees by firing on them, and those who praise Pakistan while betraying the nation.

''Against these 'Duryodhans' and 'Dushasans' of this Mahabharat, today Prime Minister Modi has assumed the role of Krishna, guiding the BJP,'' he said.

He claimed the opposition leaders are ''unconcerned about caste, country, faith, the poor, farmers or women. Their only concern is their family. In contrast, for Modi ji, India's 140 crore people are his family.'' He alleged that SP, BSP, and Congress had ''surrendered'' Bundelkhand to the mafia, depleting its resources and pushing the region towards chaos.

''Development was hindered, leading to youth migration, farmer suicides and insecurity among daughters and businessmen,'' he said.

In a scathing attack on the opposition parties, the CM alleged that during the Congress and Samajwadi Party regimes, ''terrorist blasts and attacks on Ram devotees were common''.

He said, ''Now we can proudly say the Ram Lalla is in a grand temple for which countless Hindus sacrificed their lives''.

