Biden says he has accepted invitation to debate Trump on June 27
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27.
"Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place," Biden said on a post on X.com
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement