US House panel voices support for legislation restricting business with Chinese biotech firms
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:51 IST
A U.S. House committee on Wednesday voiced support for legislation that would restrict business with China's BGI, WuXi AppTec and certain other biotech companies on national security grounds.
A member of the committee called for a recorded vote on the measure which will be needed to officially advance the legislation and will come later in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S. House
- WuXi AppTec
Advertisement