"Termed Congress promises as Chinese guarantee over their durability," Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a dig at Congress over its guarantees for people for the Lok Sabha polls, saying he had termed these as 'Chinese guarantee' in the context of their durability and that such election promises are forgotten by the party. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shah also said that the Indian Constitution provides a beautiful balance of power and autocracy can never come to the country.

He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the context of Congress guarantees. Amit Shah said he had recently visited Congress-ruled Telangana and women were still awaiting their Rs 12,000, farmers were waiting for waiving of Rs 2 Lakh loan and young girls for their scooties. "I called it 'Chinese guarantee' on the basis of their durability...I was in Telangana recently. Women there are still awaiting their Rs 12,000. Farmers there are waiting for the waiving off Rs 2 Lakh loan. The young girls are waiting for their scooties...This was promised by Rahul Gandhi, it was his guarantee. Look for Rahul Gandhi...That is why I say that those guarantees hold no meaning. They say that during elections and then forget about it," Amit Shah said.

At a rally in Telangana last week, Amit Shah had said that this Lok Sabha election is between "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Indian guarantee and Rahul Gandhi's Chinese guarantee" and that Congress leader's guarantee doesn't even last till sunset. On NDA's '400 paar' slogan for the Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah criticised the Congress for trying to mislead people. He said the BJP will not remove reservation but is against giving it on the basis of religion.

He said the slogan of our '400 par' has been politicised by the Opposition owing to its "short-sightedness". He said the BJP will not remove reservation for weaker sections such as SCs, STs and OBCs.

"When the opposition does such low politics...we are at the receiving end. But we have clearly stated in front of the people of the country that if our intention was to remove reservations, we would have had done so in the last 10 years when he had a majority. The people of this country had given us a majority. We did not do that," the Union Minister said. He said the Constitution does not allow reservation on the basis of religion.

"As far as reservation for Muslims is concerned, I reiterate that there should not be reservation on the basis of religion. This is not mentioned in the Constitution. The Constitution does not agree with it," he said, adding that Bharatiya Janata Party will not allow it. Amit Shah also laid thrust on the stability of the government coming to power at the Centre.

"I firmly believe that stable governments give strength to the country, (it) helps to take decisive steps, helps in the welfare of the poor, helps to crush the threats of internal security such as terrorism and Naxalism...," he said. Shah said a political party goes to people with its manifesto and gets confidence if it gets support.

"I believe that from the point of view of the election, it is very important that the government that comes to power gets support from every part of the country. And that the government is stable and has a complete majority," the Union Home Minister said. He dismissed apprehension in sections of Western media about India heading towards autocracy if BJP gets a large number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Friends abroad need not worry so much about us. Our country is mature enough, our voters are mature enough. There have been several changes in the government in this country without the spilling of even one drop of blood...Autocracy can never come to our country. Our Constitution has provided for such a beautiful balance of power that autocracy can never come here," he said. (ANI)

