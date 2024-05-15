This election about protecting Constitution: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said this election is about protecting the Constitution and the freedom of speech of all Indians, and urged people not to lose this opportunity to bring a change at the Centre.

The Congress and the AAP, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi under a seat-sharing arrangement. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting four of the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital, while its alliance partner has fielded candidates from three. Addressing party workers of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, he said people are asking for a change and the atmosphere is conducive for the formation of an INDIA bloc government on June 4.

Pilot also lauded the Congress candidate from the seat, Kanhaiya Kumar, for being bold and speaking his mind. He called upon party workers to put in their best to ensure his victory and send him to the Lok Sabha.

''This is not an election of a wave but of change,'' he said, noting that this is why speeches of BJP leaders have changed midway of the Lok Sabha polls.

''People are asking for a change and an alternative. Do not lose this opportunity as the atmosphere is in favour of the Congress. I am sure people will bring the INDIA bloc to power on June 4,'' Pilot said. The seat in the national capital are going to polls on May 25 in the fifth round of the seven phase elections and results will be declared on June 4.

The BJP is losing and that is why it is changing its narrative and ''targeting our manifesto and history'', he said and added that this shows they are rattled. ''This election is about protecting the country and the Constitution. It is about protecting the freedom of speech of all,'' the Congress leader said. For the last 10 years, there has been an attack on the integrity and transparency of institutions and this election is about stopping this, he said. He said while the BJP is only abusing the opposition and not adopting a positive approach, ''we feel that our government will be formed''.

Pilot said the Congress is the only party that can provide an alternative government as it is neither short of leaders nor policy.

Talking reporters later, he said that after coming to power, ''we will decide within a day on who will be our leader''. Earlier, Kumar urged all Congress workers and leaders to be focused on their target on winning this election and withstand the negativity being spread by the BJP. ''If you all want, no one in the world can stop me from being an MP for the next five years,'' he said.

''There is whiff of change in Delhi and also the North East Delhi constituency,'' Kumar said and added that ''this positive atmosphere should be taken to a logical conclusion by remaining united and aiming for every vote in favour of the Congress''.

The question is to save democracy and the Constitution, and work on shortcomings, if any, to ensure the victory of the youngest candidate of the Congress in Delhi, Kumar said.

