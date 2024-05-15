I am only exposing Congress' politics of appeasement: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said while he was being accused of raising the Hindu-Muslim issue, he was only exposing the Congress and INDI alliance's politics of appeasement and their plans to divide people on religious lines. Speaking at a campaign rally at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, he said the Congress can never speak of development, but it can only create a rift between the Hindus and Muslims. ''Development for Congress is the development of those who vote for them. I expose this ecosystem, and I am blamed for (doing) Hindu-Muslim (politics),'' he said.

''Congress openly said the minorities have the first right over the country's resources. (Then prime minister) Dr Manmohan Singh said this, and I was present at the meeting, and I opposed it. Congress wanted a 15 per cent budget allocation to the minorities, and divide the budget into Hindu budget and Muslim budget,'' the prime minister alleged.

''Should the country be run like this? Congress divided the country in the name of religion earlier, and now wants to do the same thing. If the INDI alliance comes to power, they would divide the country on religious lines....we have to keep the country together....is it good to divide Indians? Should such people be allowed to win a single seat in Maharashtra?'' he asked.

Accusing the INDI alliance and ''Congress' shehzade'' (apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi) of doing politics of appeasement, the prime minister claimed that Karnataka had become a ''laboratory'' of giving OBC quota to Muslims. ''They plan to do this in the entire country. Congress leaders speak of vote-Jihad. I am being blamed for (doing) Hindu-Muslim (politics), but I am only exposing the Congress and INDI alliance's plans to divide people on the basis of religion and their appeasement politics. More than my image, unity of the country is important,'' the PM added.

Modi also dared the ''nakli (fake) Shiv Sena'' of Uddhav Thackeray to make Rahul Gandhi speak ''five lines'' in favour of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

''The INDI alliance leaders have asked the shehzade to stop mentioning Savarkar due to the fear of elections now. Therefore, he does not mention Savarkar in his speeches,'' Modi claimed, referring to Gandhi's past criticism of Savarkar.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, a Congress ally, had distanced itself from Rahul Gandhi's critical remarks about the late freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue. ''Yakub Memon's grave is decorated, and invitation for the Ram temple is rejected,'' the prime minister further said in a swipe at Congress over its decision not to attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A controversy had erupted in Maharashtra during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government when the grave of Yakub Memon -- a 1993 Mumbai blasts convict who was sentenced to death -- was allegedly beautified. The prime minister further said that the country's welfare was his priority, and his ten-year tenure saw 25 crore people brought above the poverty line.

Pucca houses, tap water, electricity and free health insurance cover were provided to the poor, Modi said. ''For the first time, we are seeing confidence in the country which is scaling new heights with a determination. I have already prepared a 100-day blueprint of the development agenda for my third term. My hard work will continue after June 4. This is not my confidence, but that of the people of India,'' he said.

He wanted to extend the 100-day period to 125-days, and wanted the youth to send him their innovative ideas of development which can be included in the blueprint, he said.

''Your dreams are Modi's pledge,'' the prime minister added. Brakes were put on development during the UPA government, Modi claimed, adding, ''I removed the brakes, and put the development in top gear.'' After his government conducted a surgical strike and an air strike on terrorist bases, Pakistan stopped giving the threat of using nuclear weapons, but Congress leaders are now saying that Pakistan should be respected because they have the atom bomb, Modi said, referring to a reported remark of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. While Shrikant Shinde, sitting Shiv Sena MP and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is contesting from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, Kapil Patil of the BJP is contesting from Bhiwandi. Polling in these two and other remaining constituencies in Maharashtra will be held on May 20.

