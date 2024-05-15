PM Modi to address poll rally in Jharkhand on May 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Maubhandar in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on May 19, a state BJP leader said.

Modi will campaign for BJP candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato, a two-time MP, at the public meeting.

Preparations are in full swing for the prime minister’s rally in East Singhbhum, he said.

Elections to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will be held in four phases. Voting in the first round took place on May 13.

