Left Menu

PM Modi to address poll rally in Jharkhand on May 19

PM Modi to address poll rally in Jharkhand on May 19

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:03 IST
PM Modi to address poll rally in Jharkhand on May 19
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Maubhandar in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on May 19, a state BJP leader said.

Modi will campaign for BJP candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato, a two-time MP, at the public meeting.

Preparations are in full swing for the prime minister’s rally in East Singhbhum, he said.

Elections to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will be held in four phases. Voting in the first round took place on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024