LS polls: PM Modi holds two rallies, roadshow in Maharashtra, accuses Congress of "creating communal disharmony"

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed two public rallies at Kalyan in Thane district and Dindori, and also held a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the roadshow.

PM Modi in Kalyan claimed that he exposed the Congress party's "intentions" on several occasions, while the latter blamed him for "communalising politics." Addressing an election rally, PM Modi said, "Congress is trying to create communal disharmony in India. When I talk about what they do, they blame me and accuse me of communalising politics. While in reality, all I do is expose Congress."

"Congress can never talk about development. Congress only knows how to do Hindu-Muslim. For them, development means the development only of those who vote for them. During its government, Congress used to say openly that Muslims had the first right to the resources of the country. This was said by Dr Manmohan Singh," he said. He further said that Congress wants to "divide the budget" and provide 15 per cent of the budget to Muslims.

"The situation was such that the Congress and its allies had thought of dividing the development budget also. Congress also wanted to divide the budget into the Hindu budget and the Muslim budget. Congress wanted 15 per cent of the budget to be allocated separately to Muslims. The Congress party was committing this sin. I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat then, and I was the first one to oppose it. If Congress and INDI Alliance come to power, this is what they are going to do," he said. The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress used to "beg" Pakistan to spare India from terrorist attacks.

"Congress used to beg in front of Pakistan to spare India from terrorist attacks. Since you gave me a chance, India started to retaliate by conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes. Now, Pakistan does not threaten us with nuclear attacks anymore. Congress asks us to respect Pakistan because it's a nuclear state," PM Modi said. "When Congress rules, Pakistan threatens us. And, when Congress doesn't rule, then Congress threatens us that Pakistan will threaten us. Why is Congress being a proxy for Pakistan? Even today, the Shehzaade of the INDI alliance and Congress are playing the same old game of appeasement," he added.

In Dindori, PM Modi came down heavily over the purported remarks of NCP leader Sharad Pawar over the suggestions of merging regional parties with Congress to gain the status of valid opposition, saying that Bala Saheb Thackeray used to say that the day Shiv Sena becomes Congress, he will end Shiv Sena. Calling Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena "nakli," PM Modi said, "Congress is losing so badly that it is difficult for them even to become a valid opposition. A leader of the INDI alliance in Maharashtra suggested that all the small parties in Maharashtra should merge with Congress after the elections. This fake Shiv Sena and fake Nationalist Party will certainly merge with Congress."

"When this fake Shiv Sena merges with Congress, I will remember Bala Saheb Thackeray the most, because Bala Saheb also used to say that the day he felt that Shiv Sena has become Congress, that day he will end Shiv Sena, meaning that now there will be no trace of fake Shiv Sena," he added while addressing a public rally in Dindori. With his remarks leading to a lot of speculation, Sharad Pawar, who is chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), said he did not speak about his party's merger with the Congress but how the two parties have worked together.

Hitting out at the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) for rejecting the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said, "The fake Shiv Sena has shattered every dream of Balasaheb Thackeray. His dream was to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Congress rejected the invitation of Pran Pratishtha, and fake Shiv Sena also chose the same path. Congress people are talking nonsense about the temple and the fake Shiv Sena is completely silent." "Their sinful partnership has been exposed in front of the entire world. In the four phases of elections that have taken place, the public has defeated them from all sides," he added.

Coming down heavily on Congress over their stance on reservations in the country stating that they are doing it only for vote bank politics, PM Modi said that he will not let the distribution of budget and reservations based on religion. "Babasaheb Ambedkar was against granting reservations based on religion. But now, Congress wants to take the reservations of SC, ST and OBC communities and give them to their vote bank. Let this be very clear to INDI Alliance, I will not let you bifurcate the budget or provide reservations based on religion," he said.

He further said that the BJP-led central government never looked at anyone's religion before making any plans or giving schemes. "Today Modi is giving concrete houses to the poor, electricity connection, water to every home, gas connection under Ujjwala scheme. We have never looked at anyone's religion. Made plans for everyone and gave benefits of the schemes to everyone," PM Modi said.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being be held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

