Left Menu

Xi Jinping Set to Spearhead Diplomacy at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where he will engage in meaningful talks with global leaders and address critical issues. The summit, slated for October 22-24, promises important discussions on international cooperation and the BRICS framework's evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:40 IST
Xi Jinping Set to Spearhead Diplomacy at BRICS Summit in Kazan
  • Country:
  • China

China has announced that President Xi Jinping is scheduled to attend the forthcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. During the event, Xi will hold crucial discussions with global leaders and deliver significant speeches.

The summit, happening from October 22 to 24, is convened at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, confirmed Xi's participation in an official statement.

Further detailing Xi's involvement, another spokesperson, Mao Ning, highlighted Xi's agenda at the summit, which includes engaging in both small-group and large-group meetings, partaking in the BRICS Plus Dialogue, and addressing key global and BRICS-specific concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024