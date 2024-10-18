Xi Jinping Set to Spearhead Diplomacy at BRICS Summit in Kazan
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where he will engage in meaningful talks with global leaders and address critical issues. The summit, slated for October 22-24, promises important discussions on international cooperation and the BRICS framework's evolution.
China has announced that President Xi Jinping is scheduled to attend the forthcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. During the event, Xi will hold crucial discussions with global leaders and deliver significant speeches.
The summit, happening from October 22 to 24, is convened at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, confirmed Xi's participation in an official statement.
Further detailing Xi's involvement, another spokesperson, Mao Ning, highlighted Xi's agenda at the summit, which includes engaging in both small-group and large-group meetings, partaking in the BRICS Plus Dialogue, and addressing key global and BRICS-specific concerns.
