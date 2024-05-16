BJP's Misuse of Constitution Threatens Lives of Citizens, Alleges Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP is a threat to the Constitution while people's lives are in danger due to the Covid vaccine. Addressing an election rally here, the former chief minister also claimed that the BJP ''deliberately'' got the paper of police recruitment exam leaked and said it has shattered the dream of 60 lakh youths to get a government job. ''Desh me vaccine se jaan ko aur BJP se samvidhan ko khatra hai (There is a threat to people's lives in the country from the vaccine and to the Constitution from the BJP),'' he said. Recently, pharma major AstraZeneca admitted in the UK court that in ''very rare cases'', its COVID-19 vaccine can cause a blood clot-related side-effect but the causal link is unknown. The AstraZeneca Vaxzevria vaccine, also manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, was marketed in India as Covishield.

On leakage of papers of competitive exams, Yadav alleged that the BJP deliberately got the paper of police recruitment exam leaked so that it did not have to provide jobs following reservation norms.

''BJP has broken the dream of 60 lakh youths to get government jobs. Now they will teach a lesson to the ruling party,'' he said.

Alleging that inflation has risen in the BJP regime, Yadav said, ''Prices of essential commodities have doubled in the past few years. I am alerting you...Now the job of the Army is of four years only and if the BJP repeats its government, they will also do the same with police jobs.'' He said that this time Bundelkhand will vote for a change and the BJP will not get a single seat here.

''From your vote not one but two governments will fall in the future,'' he said.

Polling in Banda will be held in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

