"Akhilesh Yadav should ask new 'bua' why she calls people of UP outsiders in Bengal," says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav and questioned why he never asks his new 'bua' why she calls the people of Uttar Pradesh outsiders in West Bengal? Taking a jibe at former Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, PM Modi said, "I want to ask one question from the SP's 'shehzade,' since you are so close to your new bua (Mamata Banerjee), have you ever asked her why she calls people from UP outsiders in West Bengal."

Modi added further, "We all are Indians. We are the children of 'Bharat Mata'. Then why TMC abuses people from Uttar Pradesh who go there. 'Are Babua, zara apni bua ko puch to lo.' And after abusing them, she comes to Uttar Pradesh and asks for votes." Levelling up his attacks on SP and TMC, PM Modi claimed that the connecting link between both parties is appeasement. "There is only one thing that connects SP and TMC and that is appeasement. The contractors of appeasement want to change India's identity," he said.

The PM was holding the rally in favour of BJP candidate Vinod Kumar who is up against Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress and Harishankar of the BSP. Lalitesh is the son of former UP Chief Minister Kamla Pati Tripathi. Tripathi has support from both the SP and the Congress. Narendra Modi also criticised the Congress and SP for their take on Ram Mandir and praised the saffron party for constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said, "During their time (SP's rule), what kind of condition used to be of roads and ghats of Ayodhya and Banaras? Tell me, didn't you (the public) feel hurt by seeing such a situation? ... Today, the magnificent mandir is in front of our eyes. When Ram Lalla was in the tent, didn't you feel the pain? Ram Lalla has been seated in Ram mandir but these people are still not accepting it. SP leaders are saying that Ram Mandir is useless. The Shehzada of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) wants to change the court order and put up a lock on Ram Mandir and wants to force Ram Lalla to live in a tent. Will you let their intentions be a success?"

Praising his party, he said, "It's the BJP only that feels proud of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya... It is the BJP who is constructing the Vindhyavasini Dham (in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh)." The PM also lauded his party for all the development works done in Uttar Pradesh and the region surrounding Bhadohi. He said, "BJP worked day and night to change the image of the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh is identified by the expressways. The state has six expressways. Five new expressways are being constructed... Till 2017, there were only seven airports and today there are 17. Three more airports are being constructed."

He added, "Bhadohi has double the number of railway lines. Bhadohi and the entire region for the first time has seen development. The farmers will get the benefits of these works. The carpet industry of the region will also get the benefits. The new Sansad Bhavan also has carpets of Bhadohi. The carpets of Bhadohi have been kept on top in the list of One District, One Product..." The PM in his address to the people of Bhadohi said that he came here to seek the blessings of the people. "I have full faith that even if I don't ask for anything, the people of Bhadohi will vote and send the lotus (BJP party symbol) to Delhi. But today, I have come here to seek your blessings... Your enthusiasm this summer clearly says 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar,'" the PM said.

The voting in Bhadohi will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

