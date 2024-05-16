Mortal remains of Madhavi Raje Scindia consigned to flames in Gwalior

The mortal remains of Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of BJP leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, were consigned to flames in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday evening.

Madhavi Raje, 76, died at a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning and her body was brought to Gwalior from the national capital in a special plane on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president V D Sharma, state ministers Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijaywargiya, Tulsi Silawat, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and former minister Narottam Mishra were among those who attended her cremation at 'Amma Maharaj Ki Chhatri', where members of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior are cremated. Her mortal remains were brought to the cremation ground from the Rani Mahal located in the Jai Vilas Palace here in a procession. The funeral pyre was lit by Jyotiraditya Scindia after performing the last rites. Thousands of people were present on the occasion to pay their last respects to her.

After her body was brought from Delhi earlier in the day, it was kept at the Rani Mahal to enable people to pay their respects.

Members of the royal family of Nepal and erstwhile princely states of the country also attended the funeral.

Madhavi Raje died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday morning. She was suffering from pneumonia and sepsis, and was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months. She was on a ventilator support some days before her death, sources said.

Madhavi Raje, who hailed from Nepal's royal family, got married to former Union minister late Madhavrao Scindia in 1966. Apart from son Jyotiraditya Scindia, she is survived by her daughter Chitrangada Raje Singh.

