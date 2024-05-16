Sena (UBT) supporters shout slogans; CM Shinde responds with `bow-and-arrow' action

Supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday raised slogans during a roadshow by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Nashik city, prompting him to respond with an action indicating the bow-and arrow symbol.

He was campaigning for Hemant Godse, his party's candidate from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Some supporters of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena shouted slogans in support of their party's candidate, Parag Waje, and showed the party symbol `flaming torch' when Shinde's roadshow passed Marathon Chowk.

The chief minister responded by making the action of shooting an arrow from a bow.

The bow-and-arrow election symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena went to the Shinde group after the party split in 2022 as the Election Commission recognised his faction as the real Shiv Sena.

