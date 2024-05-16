Left Menu

Revival of militancy in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri contradicts govt's claims on normalcy: Iltija

Rajouri and Poonch, which were free of militancy, is again beset with this menace, Iltija told reporters during a roadshow in Mendhar.She accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of directing local officers to influence votes in favour of the BJPs proxy candidate. We are a bouquet in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:45 IST
Revival of militancy in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri contradicts govt's claims on normalcy: Iltija
  • Country:
  • India

The revival of militancy in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir contradicts the government's claim of normalcy, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti alleged on Thursday.

Iltija also criticised the government over the rescheduling of the polling date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency from May 7 to May 25 and claimed it was done to manipulate votes against Mehbooba Mufti.

''This (revival of militancy in Rajouri-Poonch) contradicts their claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajouri and Poonch, which were free of militancy, is again beset with this menace'', Iltija told reporters during a roadshow in Mendhar.

She accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of directing local officers to influence votes in favour of the BJP's ''proxy candidate''. ''Orders are coming from top officials instructing officers from the Pahari community not to vote for Mehbooba Mufti. This is blatant hooliganism,'' she remarked.

Calling for unity among voters, Iltija emphasised the need for solidarity across religious lines. ''We are a bouquet in Jammu and Kashmir. People from all religions must unite, as the region has faced injustice over the past five years. Now is the time to fight together,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
2
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global
3
Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Indonesia
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024