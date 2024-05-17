Left Menu

INDIA alliance in electoral fray to create instability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the opposition INDIA bloc, saying they are in the fray to create instability while the BJP-NDA alliance is dedicated to national interest. Today, on one side there is the BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to the national interest and on the other side, the INDI Alliance is in the field to create instability in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the opposition INDIA bloc, saying they are in the fray to create instability while the BJP-NDA alliance is dedicated to national interest. Asserting that his government is going to score a hat-trick, Modi said in the new government, he has to take many big decisions for the poor, youth, women and farmers, and for that he has come here to seek the blessings of the people of Barabanki and Mohanlalganj.

Addressing an election rally, Modi said, ''June 4 is not far. Today, the whole country and the world knows that the Modi government is going to score a hat-trick''. ''Today, on one side there is the BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to the national interest and on the other side, the INDI Alliance is in the field to create instability in the country. As the elections progress, these INDI alliance people have started collapsing like a pack of cards,'' Modi said.

