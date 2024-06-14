Left Menu

IMF Loans Argentina $800M to Boost Economic Recovery

The IMF has approved $800 million to aid Argentina's economic recovery under its $44 billion program, citing that economic targets have been met. Despite fiscal reforms, Argentina faces challenges like a stalled economy and rising poverty. Continued policy efforts and support measures are deemed necessary.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 05:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 05:08 IST
IMF Loans Argentina $800M to Boost Economic Recovery
AI Generated Representative Image

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Thursday cleared the way for Argentina to draw $800 million to help drive its economic recovery, saying the lending program was "firmly on track". Argentina has a $44 billion program with the IMF, which includes economic targets on growth, inflation and reserves. The IMF said in a statement its executive board had completed the eighth review of that extended fund facility arrangement.

"In completing the review, the Executive Board assessed the program to be firmly on track, with all quantitative performance criteria through end-March 2024 met with margins," the IMF said. Sustaining the progress will require improving the quality of fiscal adjustment, taking steps towards enhanced monetary and foreign exchange policy framework, and implementing reforms for growth, it said.

Argentina's government has said it will open talks with the IMF over a new program. The IMF's approval comes after President Javier Milei, who took office in December, put in place sweeping fiscal reforms and sharply tightened government spending to tackle triple-digit inflation, a shrinking economy and reserves in the red.

The changes under him have helped Argentina rebuild depleted foreign currency reserves, post fiscal surpluses at the start of the year and stabilize the peso currency. Argentina's monthly inflation rate in May was the lowest since 2022, official data showed on Thursday, cooling for the fifth straight month to 4.2% amid the austerity drive by libertarian Milei.

Still, the government faces a challenge with the economy stalling and poverty levels rising. Continued efforts to support the vulnerable, broaden political support and ensure "agile" policymaking will be necessary in Argentina going forward, the IMF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024