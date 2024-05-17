Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Orders Investigation into Roots of Alleged Attacks on Young Women

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:15 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Orders Investigation into Roots of Alleged Attacks on Young Women
  • Country:
  • India

With opposition BJP targeting the Congress government in Karnataka alleging deterioration of law and order situation, following the murder of a young woman in Hubballi, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said he was reviewing lapses on part of the police and other factors that may have led to such repeated incidents.

Twenty-year-old Anjali Ambiger was allegedly murdered by a 22-year-old Girish Sawanth in Hubballi on Wednesday after she allegedly rejected his marriage proposal, close on the heels of the student Neha Hiremath killing at her college campus in the same city on April 18.

''I'm reviewing to find if there are any lapses on part of the officials or if there are any other factors or reasons. As repeatedly such incidents are taking place, we need to find what is the factor,'' Parameshwara told reporters here.

The Minister said he is sending an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to Hubballi to look into the incident and submit a report and, if possible, he will also be visiting there.

BJP on Thursday came down heavily on the government over the murder of Anjali, accusing it of having failed in maintaining the law and order situation, and losing its grip on the administration.

The opposition party even demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drop Parameshwara from the Cabinet, alleging that he has miserably failed to handle law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused Girish Sawanth, and Parameshwara said strict punishment will be ensured in accordance with law. ''There is no mercy in such murder cases. An inspector has been suspended following reports about lapse on part of the police. Immediately police had to take action, but as there were lapses, suspension was done. Further legal actions will follow,'' he said.

The victim's family alleged that they had approached the police and complained to them that the accused had threatened Anjali of meeting the same fate as that of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death by her former classmate.

According to his information, Parameshwara said, there was no written complaint, but the family had reportedly informed the police about the threat.

''That's the reason we have suspended the inspector and there will be an inquiry on this, and if there were lapses on part of the police, action will be taken against the officials,'' he said.

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

