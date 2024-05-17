Left Menu

"Ex-Assam Minister and AGP Co-Founder Thaneswar Boro Passes Away"

Former Assam minister and founding member of Asom Gana Parishad AGP Thaneswar Boro breathed his last on Friday. He was 85.He died of cardiac arrest at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here, doctors attending to him said, adding that he was admitted recently due to age-related ailments.A three-time MLA, Boro was the education and revenue minister in the AGP government.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:14 IST
Former Assam minister and founding member of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Thaneswar Boro breathed his last on Friday. He was 85.

He died of cardiac arrest at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here, doctors attending to him said, adding that he was admitted recently due to age-related ailments.

A three-time MLA, Boro was the education and revenue minister in the AGP government. He is survived by a daughter.

Assam Cabinet ministers Ranoj Pegu and UG Brahma paid their final respects to him at the GMCH campus His body was later brought to the AGP headquarters in Ambari, where party president and minister Atul Bora, along with other leaders, paid their tributes.

Boro's last rites will be conducted in his hometown, Rangia, located in Kamrup district. Expressing grief over his demise, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed Boro's significant contributions, particularly in the education sector, and extended condolences to his family.

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita termed Boro's death an irreparable loss to the state, highlighting his unwavering dedication to serving the people.

State Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah recalled Boro's politics of ideology.

