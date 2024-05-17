Left Menu

EC Summons BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over "Undignified" Mamata Remarks

This shows that the politics of the BJP has reached a nadir.The remarks made by the BJP candidate of Tamluk are sexist in nature and his candidature must be cancelled, she demanded.Reacting to ECs notice, the BJP said Gangopadhyay would reply to the notice but his remarks had been misconstrued by the TMC. He will give a reply. But the TMC has misconstrued his words.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:29 IST
EC Summons BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over "Undignified" Mamata Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former high court judge and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his ''improper, injudicious and undignified'' remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The comments by Bandopadhyay triggered a war of words in poll-bound West Bengal, with TMC claiming that the comments reflect the ''misogynist mindset of the BJP,'' and the BJP claiming that his remarks have been ''misconstrued by the TMC.'' Gangopadhyay is the fourth politician in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to have been served a notice for undignified remarks against women.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh and Congress's Supriya Shrinate were censured by the EC after being served notices for their remarks against Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

Randeep Surjewala of the Congress was barred from campaigning for 48 hours for his remarks against BJP's Hema Malini.

The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

The BJP has fielded Gangopadhyay from Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.

The EC in its notice noted that Gangopadhyay's comment has been found to be ''improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste'' and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

The EC has sought a response by 5 pm of May 20.

The notice reminded the former Calcutta High Court judge about its recent advisory which said that political parties and candidates should refrain from any deeds or actions or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

The Trinamool Congress said it would also take recourse to legal action and claimed that his remarks had crossed all limits of decency.

In a purported video which surfaced on Thursday Gangopadhyay was heard wondering about ''the amount at which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting sold,'' triggering a row with the TMC labelling it as BJP's guarantee of disrespecting women, while the saffron party raised doubts about the clip's authenticity.

PTI, however, couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.

TMC leader and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said, ''The remarks made by Gangopadhyay smack of his anti-women traits. This shows that the politics of the BJP has reached a nadir''.

''The remarks made by the BJP candidate of Tamluk are sexist in nature and his candidature must be cancelled'', she demanded.

Reacting to EC's notice, the BJP said Gangopadhyay would reply to the notice but his remarks had been ''misconstrued by the TMC.'' ''He will give a reply. But the TMC has misconstrued his words. He wanted to point out how Mamata Banerjee is disrespecting women, especially BJP candidate Sandeshkhali Rekha Patra,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The BJP on Thursday questioned the authenticity of the video and dubbed it as a ''ploy by the TMC to release fake videos'' to malign the saffron camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024