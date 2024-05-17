Amit Shah's Electrifying Roadshow Rocks Ranchi Streets

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a colourful roadshow in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Friday evening, amid tight security arrangements.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the 1.5-km stretch, with flags, lotus symbols and cut-outs, to greet Shah.

Standing atop a decorated vehicle, the senior BJP leader greeted people and flashed the victory symbol along with the party's Ranchi Lok Sabha candidate, Sanjay Seth.

Shah was seen showering flower petals on the crowd, a section of which danced to the tunes of traditional musical instruments.

The roadshow that started from Indira Gandhi Chowk will culminate at Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Later, Shah in a post on X said: “Johar (greetings) Jharkhand! The huge crowd at the Ranchi roadshow shows that people are going to defeat the corrupt, and elect an honest and transparent government once again.” Meanwhile, sitting Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth posted on X: ''Along with 'Abki Baar Char Sau Paar', entire Ranchi is ready for 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'. Ranchi, along with the entire country, will give a historic mandate on 'Modi ki Guarantee'''.

Shah had earlier landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in a special helicopter from Odisha after holding a public rally there.

The Ranchi administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the roadshow, including the use of drones and CCTV cameras at strategic locations, SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in Jharkhand in four phases. The first round of voting took place on May 13.

Ranchi will go to polls on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)