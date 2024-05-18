Congress aims to turn 32 lakh unemployed into government employees within year: Bhupinder Hooda

The Congress aims to turn 32 lakh unemployed people into government employees within a year, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Saturday.

Hooda, who campaigned for the Congress' Faridabad candidate Mahendra Pratap Singh, also said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to shatter the BJP's ''arrogance''. All communities are going to vote unanimously for the Congress to protect the country's Constitution and democracy, he said.

After a victory in the Lok Sabha elections, it is certain that a Congress government will also be formed in Haryana, the former chief minister said.

''A Congress government will not allow unemployment and criminals to remain in Haryana. The Congress' guarantee is to provide (legal) guarantee for minimum support prices for crops, Rs 6,000 as pensions to the elderly, fill 30 lakh vacant posts in the Centre and two lakh vacant posts in Haryana,'' he said.

Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, also said, ''For the last 10 years, the people of Faridabad have been suffering from a lack of basic facilities. Getting rid of these problems will be the Congress' priority. The Congress has fielded a strong and honest candidate in Mahendra Pratap Singh, who is connected with the public. People will ensure victory for the Congress candidate with a huge margin…'' The grand old party's Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan said these elections are not a Congress versus BJP contest but a choice between democracy and dictatorship. ''The BJP wants to end democracy in India by establishing a one-party government like in China and Russia. That is why the BJP talks about only one party whereas the Congress wants participation of every section,'' he said.

''The Congress manifesto of five justices and 25 guarantees is a revolutionary document. That is why the BJP is worried, because whoever reads the manifesto will definitely vote for the Congress,'' he added.

