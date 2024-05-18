Left Menu

Congress aims to turn 32 lakh unemployed into government employees within year: Bhupinder Hooda

The Congress aims to turn 32 lakh unemployed people into government employees within a year, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Saturday.Hooda, who campaigned for the Congress Faridabad candidate Mahendra Pratap Singh, also said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to shatter the BJPs arrogance.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 18-05-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 20:16 IST
Congress aims to turn 32 lakh unemployed into government employees within year: Bhupinder Hooda
Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress aims to turn 32 lakh unemployed people into government employees within a year, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Saturday.

Hooda, who campaigned for the Congress' Faridabad candidate Mahendra Pratap Singh, also said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to shatter the BJP's ''arrogance''. All communities are going to vote unanimously for the Congress to protect the country's Constitution and democracy, he said.

After a victory in the Lok Sabha elections, it is certain that a Congress government will also be formed in Haryana, the former chief minister said.

''A Congress government will not allow unemployment and criminals to remain in Haryana. The Congress' guarantee is to provide (legal) guarantee for minimum support prices for crops, Rs 6,000 as pensions to the elderly, fill 30 lakh vacant posts in the Centre and two lakh vacant posts in Haryana,'' he said.

Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, also said, ''For the last 10 years, the people of Faridabad have been suffering from a lack of basic facilities. Getting rid of these problems will be the Congress' priority. The Congress has fielded a strong and honest candidate in Mahendra Pratap Singh, who is connected with the public. People will ensure victory for the Congress candidate with a huge margin…'' The grand old party's Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan said these elections are not a Congress versus BJP contest but a choice between democracy and dictatorship. ''The BJP wants to end democracy in India by establishing a one-party government like in China and Russia. That is why the BJP talks about only one party whereas the Congress wants participation of every section,'' he said.

''The Congress manifesto of five justices and 25 guarantees is a revolutionary document. That is why the BJP is worried, because whoever reads the manifesto will definitely vote for the Congress,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024