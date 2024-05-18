"I will give you my camel...": Lalu Prasad on PM Modi's 'buffalo' jibe on inheritance tax

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that opposition will take away 'one of two buffalos' from people, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "will give you my camel." Notably, PM Modi has been attacking the Opposition over the idea of inheritance tax. He earlier said that if Congress and INDIA bloc come to power, they will impose inheritance tax and take away more than half of inherited property. Regarding this, he took a jibe and said, "If you have two buffaloes, the Congress will take away one if voted to power."

On being asked about this allegation, Lalu Yadav told ANI, "Come and take my camel, will give you my camel." Taking his attack further, he said that if Prime Minister Modi is coming to Bihar multiple times, it means the BJP is losing.

"Modi ji is coming here multiple times...it means he is finished," he said. He further exuded confidence that INDIA bloc will win the upcoming elections and form the government.

"There is no competition, INDIA bloc will win everywhere," the RJD supremo said. A controversy erupted after the former Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda while emphasising the need for policy toward wealth redistribution spoke about the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said that these are issues that will need to be discussed.

However, the Congress party has distanced itself from the remarks and said that inheritance tax laws do not reflect the stand of the party. But, the BJP came guns blazing at the Congress party over Pitroda's remarks.

Later, in another controversial remark, Pitroda said "people of the East look like the Chinese and those of the South look like Africans". It caused a major political furor in election season and embarrassed the Congress. Following this, Pitroda resigned as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress.

Meanwhile, the 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties; RJD, its largest constituent, is contesting on 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, while Congress is contesting on nine seats.

As part of the NDA; BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest one seat each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)