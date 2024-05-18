PM Modi's event in Varanasi on May 21 will be dedicated to 'Matri Shakti': BJP Minister Daya Shankar Mishra

Uttar Pradesh BJP Minister Daya Shankar Mishra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event on May 21 would be dedicated to 'Matri Shakti'. He added that PM Modi would win from Varanasi by a record margin. Daya Shankar Mishra said, "Thousands of women will receive and see off PM Modi in Varanasi on May 21. The entire event will be dedicated to 'Matri Shakti'. There has been a lot of awakening among the 'Matri Shakti'. They will themselves receive PM Modi. You won't see any men there. President Droupadi Murmu has set an example. The entire event would be organised by the women of Kashi. People of Kashi are going to ensure victory for PM Modi by a record margin."

He further hit out at PM Modi and said that he made a lot of promises for the poor and farmers but they were not delivered. Mishra further said, "Anything he says (Rahul Gandhi) has become a joke for everyone. He made a lot of promises and their favourite topic was 'garib'. Yet, they did not give anything to the poor. The beneficiaries of central government schemes get money directly through DBT. In the last 70 years of independence, we did not see any vaccines made in India. Opposition was making a mockery of Covid vaccine."

He hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that he should worry about his own government and who would become the CM when he goes back to jail. He further said, "Arvind Kejriwal should first look within- a government that has been running from jail, a party chief who has been out of jail & several leaders of the party are in jail. He should worry about how his government would run and who would become the Chief Minister. He should worry about himself & not BJP. BJP knows what it has to do. PM Modi has fulfilled all promises including Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Phase 1 of Baba Mahakal corridor was built and the second phase work is in progress."

He alleged that the opposition was involved in dynastic politics whereas in the BJP positions were distributed based on performance. He further said, "The opposition that made its house in the name of 'parivarvaad' is raising questions. In Samajwadi Party - Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Adit Yadav, don't they have anyone else who is more deserving apart from these Yadavs? Be it Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi- isn't this dynastic politics dangerous? None of the BJP workers or leaders know what post they might hold. In BJP position is given based on performance."

PM Modi won the constituency with a resounding majority in both the 2014 and 2019 general polls. This time he is facing Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is the opposition INDIA bloc's joint nominee against the Prime Minister. The UP Congress chief, Rai, was also fielded by the Congress against the PM in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but he finished third both times. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. (ANI)

