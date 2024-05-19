Ex-MP Avtar Singh Bhadana joins Cong, to campaign for party's Faridabad, Gurugram LS candidates

Former MP Avtar Singh Bhadana on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge Dipak Babaria at the party headquarters here. Babaria welcomed Bhadana into the party fold and said the organisation would benefit from his joining.

''He has expressed his desire to campaign extensively in favour of the Congress candidates in Faridabad and Gurugram Lok Sabha area. I request you to please extend him all cooperation,'' Babaria said in his letter to Congress candidates Mahender Partap Singh (Faridabad) and Raj Babbar (Gurugram).

Babaria also welcomed former SC-ST commission chairperson Azad Singh Punia into the Congress.

He said Punia has expressed his desire to campaign extensively in favour of the Congress candidate in Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Divyanshu Buddhiraja.

