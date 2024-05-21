Kejriwal Claims INDIA Bloc's Imminent Victory, Criticizes Modi Government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed the Modi government will not retain power and asserted that the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre on June 4 after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results. Kejriwal was addressing a road show for INDIA bloc candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in North East Delhi constituency. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent me to jail and I am returning from there directly. I missed you people a lot in the jail. Modi tried a lot to kept me inside the jail, but due to Bajrang Bali's blessings I came out,'' Kejriwal said. The entire country has made up their mind that on June 4, the Modi government is not coming to power, he said. ''Acche din aane wale hai, Modi ji jaane wale hai,'' the CM said, adding that on June 4, the INDIA bloc is going to form government. The AAP chief further said that he was thinking why the prime minister put him in jail. ''I am a very small person. My party is also very small and we have government in only two states. He (PM) is the powerful man. He is trying to stall works in the national capital. ''My fault is that I made good government schools for your children. Modi wants to close the schools. I opened Mohalla clinics in Delhi and made medicines and treatment free there. Modi wants to close them too,'' Kejriwal said. ''I made medicines free for all, but when I went to the jail, they stopped my medicines for 15 days. I am a sugar patient and take insulin injections. They stopped my injections inside the jail,'' he alleged. The CM said his fault is that he made electricity free for people. Kejriwal also said that he will start giving Rs 1,000 per month to women soon. ''If you will vote for the BJP, then I will have to go to jail again,'' he claimed. ''They put Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyender Jain and my PA in jail. Now they are saying that they will put Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj in jail. We have made a PM or a policeman?'' he said. During the road show, Kanhaiya Kumar said, ''The court has granted him bail so that he can protect democracy in the country and fight for your rights.'' ''Our biggest effort is to maintain peace in society, to maintain the prosperity of the society, and to maintain unity among all the people living in Northeast Delhi. We have to work together to get rid of our issues,'' he said, adding that this is the time for a change. The AAP and the Congress, both members of the INDIA bloc, are in alliance in the national capital. The AAP is fighting on four Lok Sabha seats and the Congress on three.

Polling for all seven seats in Delhi will be held on May 25.

